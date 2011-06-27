  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Previa
  4. Used 1993 Toyota Previa
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Toyota Previa Deluxe Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Previa
Overview
See Previa Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.6 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity158 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3535 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width70.8 in.
See Previa Inventory

Related Used 1993 Toyota Previa Deluxe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles