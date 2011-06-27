Used 1995 Toyota Pickup DX V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length193.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3095 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
Maximum payload1505.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
