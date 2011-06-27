  1. Home
Used 1995 Toyota Pickup DX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.3/342.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length174.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight2730 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height60.8 in.
Maximum payload1820.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Cobalt Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
