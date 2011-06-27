Used 1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.8/292.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Length174.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Evergreen Pearl
