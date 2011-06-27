  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Pickup
  4. Used 1994 Toyota Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Toyota Pickup DX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Pickup
Overview
See Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/344.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Length174.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Pearl
  • White
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
See Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1994 Toyota Pickup DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles