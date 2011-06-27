Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.2/328.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3765 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5350 lbs.
|Height
|67.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|1585.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|121.9 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
