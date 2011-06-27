Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe Features & Specs

  1. Home
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight2655 lbs.
Gross weight4550 lbs.
Height60.8 in.
Maximum payload1895.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
