Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|116 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2875 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4500 lbs.
|Height
|61.0 in.
|Wheel base
|121.5 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
