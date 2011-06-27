Used 1993 Toyota Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Faithful and willing Manny , 02/26/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought the truck with 50k miles on it. I have 170k on it now. I could not have asked for a more reliable car. The only major things replaced is the clutch, twice. I drive it pretty hard and it still does 80-90 on the freeway everyday without a struggle. It is a four banger, so it suffers from low end grunt. The new engines are suppose to have more power. Great gas mileage for the size and weight. I recently had the timing chain replaced, which was just purely preventative mantenance. Report Abuse

Best 4x4 I've owned bob in Houston , 07/22/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I wasn't looking for another truck but found mine with only 28000 miles on it, so I couldn't resist. The 290k mile 95 Nissan it replaced was also a good truck but was showing some age and still sold for $2000! I love the quiet ride and cloth interior is both grippy and comfy with great driver seat adjustability [SR-5 package was nicely detailed]. The extended cab is spacious for what it is and has some nice hidden compartments under the rear seats. Mine has the flip up sunroof and rear side windows along with the rear slider for lots of air when A/C isn't needed. Steering is precise and true. Trans and clutch are smooth and easy to use. I got a great deal and will sell it after 250k miles only.

93 sr5 4x4 extended cab Louis Cordova , 03/07/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful bought the truck new. Was going to buy a truck with less options, never regretted my decision. Been a great truck. Still looks like new, don't plan on trading or selling.

Mazda doesn't build pickups anymore scutwerker , 04/02/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Traded in an 86 Mazda PU for this because I needed an extended cab for the kid. Like the old Mazda, Toyota's bench could accomodate child safety seat legally, if not comfortably. With the exception of very poor brakes, and a tendancy to eat tires, it's been pretty reliable. Toyota picked up the head gasket replacement at 60k, so I don't hold that against them. (GM and Ford should back their iron that well) This truck is as exciting as room temperature coffee. It sits too low, the seats are too soft, and it is way underpowered for a six cylinder. The climate controls and defroster are barely adequate.