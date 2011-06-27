  1. Home
Used 1992 Toyota Pickup Deluxe Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.1/386.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3360 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.1 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
