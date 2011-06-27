Used 1992 Toyota Pickup Consumer Reviews
Ultimate Reliability
I bought this truck with 225,00 miles for work. Now with 358,000 trouble-free miles it still performs as new. It can haul a 2,000 lb.load when needed, cruise at 80 mph all day, deliver 20-24 mpg. All this with the legendary 22RE engine,4WD, auto transmission and nothing leaks on my driveway. Motor & trans have NEVER failed... still has original starter & AC compressor (R-12). Drive train is still intact and no U-joints are loose. AC still blows cold after after 17 years without failure. Auto trans shifts as new. Engine does not smoke and is very quiet. This truck is the ULTIMATE in reliability. This truck was overbuilt as I know of two other trucks in South Dakota with 500K & 700K on them so mine is not an anomaly... Toyota trucks are built for the long haul.
The Little Truck that Could
I knew the previous owner conducted all the factory-recommended maintenance and had the very competent dealership do it so I jumped at the chance to buy this. I'm hard on my rigs and "Old Blue" with the 3.0L V6 takes it. I tow and launch a 21' sailboat in the mountains every summer weekend. I've hauled or towed every building material that a person can buy, and the truck just says "where do you want this?". I now have 200,000 miles on it and it has had the clutch redone, new tie-rod ends, new muffler, 2 front brake jobs and one rear, new E- brake cable, headlights, new decals, and a few other running-gear repairs. As for the engine, fuggetaboudit: It's a miniaturized tank.
Still Running
Reliable. The 22RE 2.4 liter engine and transmission are rock solid. A simple vehicle with no frills that provides reliable transportation. Change the oil and the other fluids. Only minor repairs over time. Easy to work on. A great value. The 22RE engine is an engineering marvel.
1992 Toyota Truck 20 plus years and running Strong
I bought the truck new in 4-1992 It came equipped with a heater and a key. Another words base model paid $6,999.00 My base model was built in Japan. I have 218,000 miles and will keep forever. The truck has been stolen, Taken a bullet didnt live a good neighbor hood. Broken into several times. ha ha I have let everyone and anyone drive and use and abuse the truck. Has original belts Changed front brake pads once. Did put a new clutch only after the truck was recovered after it was stolen. They hauling something heavy other wise I would be on the same clutch and a new battery 12 years ago
My Best Friend!
This was the first 1991 extended cab sold by what was then a brand new dealership in my area. I love it! I drove it all over the South for about 7 years and moved to Wisconsin about 10 years ago. LaToya has had her oil changed every 3K miles, had 2 new batteries, front brakes twice (still has the factory back brakes), shocks, muffler and tailpipe, 4 sets of tires, two tune- ups and lots of polishing. Just today (1/22/09) I stopped by the parts store to buy her some new belts (first time). I am still running on the factory hoses and they seem fine at 230,000 miles. She was undercoated when new and touched-up when we moved to WI. NO rust, not even on the frame.
Sponsored cars related to the Pickup
Related Used 1992 Toyota Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner