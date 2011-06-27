  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Pickup One Ton Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Height60.8 in.
Maximum payload2520.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
