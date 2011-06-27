  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Pickup SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.2/328.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight3700 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Height67.3 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • White
