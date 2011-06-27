  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Pickup SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.2/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Measurements
Height61.0 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.
Length193.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight3700 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cardinal Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
