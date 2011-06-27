  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Deluxe Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight2885 lbs.
Gross weight4550 lbs.
Height61.0 in.
Maximum payload1640.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Cardinal Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
