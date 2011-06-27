Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.3/328.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.
Curb weight2620 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Height60.8 in.
Maximum payload1640.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
