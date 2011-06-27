Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
1991 Toyota Pickup
According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts.
Excellent Pickup
14 years old and it still runs great. The only issue I have with it is that for a V6, I thought it would have had more power. But like I said, it is 14 years old.
Can't Kill It!
I can't say enough about my truck. Still get compliments and people trying to buy it. Bought it at 100K. Now at 308,000 miles with no rebuild. Just replaced my 5-speed trans a few month ago. It's so reliable, I can't get myself to sell it. Even the Crimson red paint still glows.
Reliable
Very reliable truck, I've only had one problem, and that was a brake line rotted through, and the rims started rotting through, but that has been it and we have bad winters here in Iowa, with plenty of salt so it's understandable
head gasket failure
I've owned my 1991 V6 4x4 for about 14 years, Toyota replaced head gasket on recall in 1999. The truck has been reliable and trouble free until last week when the head gasket let go again. This was a very expensive fix, including machining of heads,timing belt,water pump, fuel injectors and new radiator. So $3500 later, i hope i now have that reliable,trouble free truck back !
