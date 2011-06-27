Used 1991 Toyota Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

1991 Toyota Pickup 1991 Mountain Goat! , 05/22/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful According to the original owner, it never broke down, NOT ONCE! I say the same. I turn the key and it fires, purrs and just keeps on keepin on. Everything works and well! It has beautiful balance, stock shocks. It's just so trouble free and durable. I've owned many vehicles. This truck is just quality and quality lasts. Report Abuse

Excellent Pickup dgalan , 05/25/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 14 years old and it still runs great. The only issue I have with it is that for a V6, I thought it would have had more power. But like I said, it is 14 years old. Report Abuse

Can't Kill It! Jason Goetz , 08/24/2008 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I can't say enough about my truck. Still get compliments and people trying to buy it. Bought it at 100K. Now at 308,000 miles with no rebuild. Just replaced my 5-speed trans a few month ago. It's so reliable, I can't get myself to sell it. Even the Crimson red paint still glows. Report Abuse

Reliable novak , 05/14/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very reliable truck, I've only had one problem, and that was a brake line rotted through, and the rims started rotting through, but that has been it and we have bad winters here in Iowa, with plenty of salt so it's understandable Report Abuse