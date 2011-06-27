  1. Home
Used 1997 Toyota Paseo Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Paseo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room48.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Rear shoulder room43.2 in.
Measurements
Length163.3 in.
Curb weight2025 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Sierra Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Super White
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Coral Rose Pearl
  • Bright Iris Pearl Metallic
