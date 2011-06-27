Used 1997 Toyota Paseo Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great First Car uniqueqt2 , 01/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am writing about this car because I am ready to buy a new one. My boyfriend is battling me on this because he says its hard to come buy a good car and he is true. I purchased this car when it was seven years old and it has never failed me. This car has taken me from florida to los angeles and back with all of my worldly possesions and my dog. I highly reccommend this car.Don't let the age fool you - its sweeter now than ever. When my friends are paying $40 to fill their gas tanks I am only paying $20. Report Abuse

Great first car Paseo owner , 06/07/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my paseo new. It was the first car I ever purchased on my own. It's small but at the time (I was 21) it was just what I wanted. I love the way it handles and takes a corner. In six years I have never had a mechanical problem. Most reviews will say an adult cannot ride in the back but I am here to tell you my friends have done it many times. Of course the older we get the less we want to! :) I think this is a great car for a highschool/college student.

Sporty Tercel Dean in Mesa , 10/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned my Toyota Paseo since new. It's essentially a sporty Toyota Tercel. It's fun to drive, reliable, has great fuel economy, and is an all around great commuter car.