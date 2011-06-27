Used 1997 Toyota Paseo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great First Car
I am writing about this car because I am ready to buy a new one. My boyfriend is battling me on this because he says its hard to come buy a good car and he is true. I purchased this car when it was seven years old and it has never failed me. This car has taken me from florida to los angeles and back with all of my worldly possesions and my dog. I highly reccommend this car.Don't let the age fool you - its sweeter now than ever. When my friends are paying $40 to fill their gas tanks I am only paying $20.
Great first car
I bought my paseo new. It was the first car I ever purchased on my own. It's small but at the time (I was 21) it was just what I wanted. I love the way it handles and takes a corner. In six years I have never had a mechanical problem. Most reviews will say an adult cannot ride in the back but I am here to tell you my friends have done it many times. Of course the older we get the less we want to! :) I think this is a great car for a highschool/college student.
Sporty Tercel
I've owned my Toyota Paseo since new. It's essentially a sporty Toyota Tercel. It's fun to drive, reliable, has great fuel economy, and is an all around great commuter car.
#1 Toyota Underdog
I bought my Toyota Paseo (a.k.a Veronica)at age 16. It has become my everything. This car has handling that you could not imagine. I've pushed this car to the redline time and time again and it wont fail me. This car has been reliable and will continue to be reliable. The Paseo is one of the most under rated cars out there and should be given much more credit. It's acceleration is more than acceptable for a car that only puts out 93 horses and 100 pounds of torque. I actually own a 1998 Paseo and i expect to keep this car for the rest of my life. This car will stop at nothing.
