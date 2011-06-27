Estimated values
1997 Toyota Paseo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$900
|$1,558
|$1,915
|Clean
|$795
|$1,380
|$1,697
|Average
|$585
|$1,023
|$1,260
|Rough
|$374
|$667
|$823
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Paseo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,133
|$1,924
|$2,355
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,704
|$2,086
|Average
|$736
|$1,264
|$1,549
|Rough
|$471
|$823
|$1,012