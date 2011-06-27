Used 1996 Toyota Paseo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Finally died at 342,800 miles
I bought my 96 Paseo in 2003 when I started a new job which was 194 miles round trip to and from work. It had 119,000 on it then. I never garaged it and it never failed to start, even through the winters. The only maintenance I had to perform was a clutch the day I bought it, brakes several times and wheel bearings. I was averaging 41,600 miles per year. 4 days ago on my way to work the timing belt broke while I was driving it and I was told it probably bent a couple of valves. It was still averaging 37 mpg and was the best car I have owned to date. I wish I could find another one. Finally died at 342,800 miles.
good car
My dad picked out this car for me. I think it's a reliable car. Ive had it for a year and a half now and I never once had a problem with it yet. Its great on gas too.
Paseo great car
I love my Paseo, it is fun to drive. Gets great milage, Reliable. I just wish it had a bigger engine it is underpowered for its class. But that is what makes it get such great gas milage and it still has more power than an averge compact car.
Best little car ever
I have had my car for over 12 years and no major problem at all. Just regular upkeep. I am now replacing old worn part like struts, CV joints, power steering pump, and O2 sensor. Good gas mileage. The car is good to me I will keep it until the wheels fall off.
Reliability
11 years ago when I purchased the car I knew going in that it looked like a sports car but WAS NOT. People mistake it for an Acura all the time. The car continues to run GREAT. I have had minimal issues with repairs over the years. It currently get 38 mpg high way and 30 mpg city. Yes the back seat is for small people. It is a great car for what I needed. Too bad it was not economical to upgrade it and discontinued. This is the kind of car people need today.
