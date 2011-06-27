Used 1994 Toyota Paseo Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/368.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 6400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.
Rear leg room30.0 in.
Measurements
Length163.2 in.
Curb weight2070 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.7 cu.ft.
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Turquoise Pearl
  • Satin Black Metallic
  • Stardust Blue Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Super Red
  • Super White
