Used 1994 Toyota Paseo Coupe Consumer Reviews
The best car ever
This car is the best ever. I had it over 3 years and it still gives me more than 30 mpg and saves me a lot of money. I changeD the body kit and some things in the interior just to make it look furious and cool. It is so sporty looking and fun to drive. For those who are looking for a car in the 90s buy a Paseo, it's cool to drive and it saves you a lot of money. I will ride this car for all my life.
Reliable and trouble free
i have had this car for 2 years now and will have it till it dies probably...coz i see no problems coming up. its a small car but makes up very well as a student car. i dont have to spend anything on repairs and stuff..just normal maintenance like oil changes every 3k miles.
First problem was last
Car was well mantained and never had a single problem, absolutely zero repairs other than regular maintenance all the way to 135,000+ miles. Then one day the engine died out of the blue, threw a rod. A/C, auto trans., everything still worked perfectly until it suddenly gave out. Not sure what to think, was a great car until then but expected a well mantained toyota to last longer before dying.
Toyota Quality
This car is one of the most reliable cars I have ever seen. Being a college student, I can't afford repairs ever month. This car has never had anything wrong with it and I have only done the usual matainence (oil change, tuneup every 30k and brakes). I will drive this car until it dies which I can tell wont be for a long time.
Review
This car is very reliable, nothing ever went wrong with it since i've had it, i put an exhaust on it and the accelaration is great on it now. it's very fuel economic and saves me a lot of money on gas. it's a comfortabel ride and i think it's fun to drive because even though it has a small engine, i have a manual transmission and i have a lot of fun with that.
Sponsored cars related to the Paseo
Related Used 1994 Toyota Paseo Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner