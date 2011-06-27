Used 1993 Toyota Paseo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Paseos Rock
I have owned two paseos and like them very much. They are peppy and fun to drive. The first one was going strong at 265,000 miles but I totaled it by hitting a deer. I looked for another one in 2004 and am still driving this one at 215,000. Reliable and starts every time.
my race car
my car had around 220000 when i got it, it now has 240000 plus on it, and runs just as good if not better than when i got it! and im not that nice to this car, only major thing i had to do was replace the clutch when i first got it, the only bad things are the body rot and blown struts and brakes, but that wouldnt happen if i drove it like a normal person haha.
Toyota Paseos are fantastic and reliable
I purchased my second car in June 2000 and I still have this car to this day. I have to tell you that this car is essentially reliable and good around corners, fuel and I have not had any mechanical failures or problems with this one at all. The only thing I have had is maintenance e.g. replacement of CV joints, tune up, etc. I vouch for the Toyota Paseo. It is under-rated and it deserves a lot of credit for its design, fuel economy, reliability and structure. Its quite correct that in the back, only small people can really fit in it. It's really designed for 2 adults and 2 children. Overall though 9/10.
Paseo is Perfect
I absoloutly LOVE my Paseo! Never let ANYONE tell you they are bad cars! It gets WONDERFUL gas mileage, is fun to drive, & very reliable. Not to mention all that, but my someone in a brand new Honda Accord reversed into my side door -- & the paseo was unhurt! His car however walked away w/a scratch! I absoloutly love this car.
Excellent vehicle
My Paseo is almost 11 years old. It has 240,000 miles on it and it runs great. I think I'll have no problem getting 300,000 miles out of it.
Sponsored cars related to the Paseo
Related Used 1993 Toyota Paseo Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner