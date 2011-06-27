  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Paseo
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Paseo
  5. Used 1992 Toyota Paseo Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Toyota Paseo Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Paseo
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
44 reviews
Write a review
See all Paseos for sale
List Price Estimate
$785 - $1,827
Used Paseo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

coolness

sjm11, 08/10/2011
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My uncle gave me his car which is toyota paseo '92. At first, I found it really cool. I like the features and style. Good thing I know how to drive stick shift so my uncle gave me the title of the car as a gift. It's my first car ever. I love the performance though there some few problems with it,. but I never turned me down yet. A friend of mine who has a car shop told me that it won't last for a week when we heard the harsh sound from the engine. And now, it was like 8 months and it's still running. From this car, I learned how to troubleshoot some failures such as checking fuses and changing batteries. I would never exchange this car. I will make it look more cool.. ^_^

Report Abuse

Amazing Car & Value

jeffmich, 12/20/2014
2dr Coupe
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Bought my '92 Paseo 3 years ago for $550. I now have over 340K miles on it and it's going strong. It looks great, is fun to drive, and I get over 40 mpg. It's required maintenance (tires, brakes, shocks, spark plugs, etc) but no major repairs. It's currently 23 years old and I see no end in sight.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Nearing the half million mile mark

aposak, 06/16/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This has been a backup car and gas saver for myself, family, and friends over the past 5 years. It has been through numerous trips all over the Eastern US, from New England to Florida, as well as a daily commuter around town. I bought it with 216k miles on it, and have put over 200k of my own on. Still has the engine, transmission, and clutch I bought it with, which may be the originals. Burns half a quart of oil for every tank of gas, but I'm still getting 30+ mpg, and it still starts every day. Major repair was welding an exhaust flange back to the pipe. That's it.

Report Abuse

Great MPG / Value

tommadison, 08/15/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Cheap to repair/insure/put gas in. If you drive under 10k miles a year this is a great car. I have driven across country x2 in it (for new jobs) and have had no issues with it. Bought at 115k miles now at 150k and only had to replace the brakes/tires,

Report Abuse

Perfect first car

toritown, 11/17/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1992 Toyota Paseo 6 months ago at the end of my sophomore year of high school and as a 16 year-old I was pretty nervous about this purchase. I soon fell in love with this car because of its color, cute style, and of course because it's a standard! I bought the car with 165,000 miles and have had only two problems with it (in the course of 3,000 m): the gas peddle became partially detached and only worked when depressed halfway (peddle to the metal), my mother was able to fix this by adjusting the bolt; and the alternator belt needed replacing (which oddly set off the brake light). I get between 31mpg town and 44 highway, which I love. I find this car perfect for me.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Paseos for sale

Related Used 1992 Toyota Paseo Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles