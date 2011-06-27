  1. Home
Used 1994 Toyota MR2 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 MR2
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/357.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Measurements
Length164.2 in.
Curb weight2657 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Height48.6 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
  • Solar Yellow
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Black
