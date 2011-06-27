  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota MR2
  4. Used 1992 Toyota MR2
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Toyota MR2 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 MR2
Overview
See MR2 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/371.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length164.2 in.
Curb weight2599 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height48.8 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Signal Yellow
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Pearl
See MR2 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Toyota MR2 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles