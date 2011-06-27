Used 1992 Toyota MR2 Consumer Reviews
This Car is Amazing!
I've only had this car for less than a month but I absolutely Love it already. It's blue with blue interior. The body is in perfect shape and also completely Stock! The car gets up and goes with no problem what so ever. It gets a lot of looks and people awe to it. All I have to say is if you ever get the chance to get one, get it.
Nothing but problems
I've owned the car for not even a month. Nothing but problems, clutch goes out, t-tops leak, turbo goes, gas tank has a leak. I had the car inspected by a certified mechanic before the purchase and there wasn't any issues. The car only has 68,000 miles. All those issues developed over the last 600 miles.
love at first drive
I drove this car once and now i can't stop. Very fun to drive and easy upgradable. This car gets very good gas mileage and performs very well. It is low seating and the car feels if it wraps around you for a very comfortable and in control feeling. One of the best cars I have ever drove. Once you go Mr2 you will not want anything else.
Closest thing to a Porsche GT2
As of today I still have yet to find a complaint. I absolutely enjoy driving this car. No issues with reliability at 150,000 miles and runs like clockwork. I ran a compression test the other day and it was only 5 points off of stock which says a lot regarding Toyota's reliability. What's crazy is that I push this engine on a regular basis and it does not give. Performance is superb but I do wish the 3rd generation motor for the 3sgte were allowed into the US, I could use the extra power sometimes. The corners are where this car really shines and I get compliments on how good the car looks (many people actually say it looks like a baby ferrari =) )
Love it!
I have had this car for about almost 3 years and there is not one thing i would change about it. It's an awsome car all around.
