Used 1991 Toyota MR2 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 MR2
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2220
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/371.8 mi.257.4/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.14.3 gal.
Combined MPG2220
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm200 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.43.4 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.
Measurements
Length164.2 in.164.2 in.
Curb weight2599 lbs.2758 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Height48.8 in.48.8 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.94.5 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Mist
  • Super White
  • Signal Yellow
  • Aquamarine Pearl
  • Black
  • Crimson Red
