Used 1991 Toyota MR2 Coupe Consumer Reviews

BEST OLD FERRARI YOU CAN ACTUALLY AFFORD JJay , 03/03/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Car has 268,000 miles and was purchased with 230,000. Previous owner had receipts. I have driven the car with virtually no problems which is unheard of in a 19 year old car. Timing belt is non-interference so if it breaks it will not bend your valves. Air condition in a car this old usually does not work so I will have to fix that but car drives so well and handles so well you just can't find anything with looks this contemporary and Exotic for this fraction of a price. I paid $1800 cash in 2007. Repairs have been new alternator, new clutch, replaced radio & speakers, minor fix on t-top leaks, wheel alignment. That's nothing on a 19 year old car. I drive it daily & it turns heads always Report Abuse

1991 NA Toyota MR2 Manual Rachele , 09/24/2015 2dr Coupe 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car after two others had previously owned it, both have which took excellent care of it. The car was in great condition, compared to some other MR2's that were on the market at the time. I drove several miles out to examine this other MR2 which the owner and I took into the mechanic shop to have a look at before I would decide whether to purchase it or not. It was not at all in good condition; however, I wanted the car so bad I was willing to throw thousands of dollars away in repairs. Do not make this mistake! Just be patient, the right car will come to you when its time. Anyways, I bought my car for 4k with a little over 140k miles on it. It drives wonderfully. The only things I would change is the sunroof to make it a T-top and change the steering to power-steering (the car was made without the power-steering). I have started working on changing out the speakers and installing newer ones. I have yet to make some more additional changes. I do however wish the car had more power to it, but it defiantly can go when you want it to. I highly recommend this car, it is very reliable. My dad is even happy with my purchase (since he is always very skeptical) and he loves it- he keeps asking me if I plan on getting rid of it so he can have it! (; Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Eye Catcher Still in 2020 Eye catcher , 04/03/2017 2dr Coupe 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned the car since 2003. I paid 3900 for it then with under 100,000 miles on it. I feel like it was a steal. It's hard to find a car like this in original condition wiitout mods. Been offered a lot more for the car. It will stay in the family. So fun to drive. People still turn heads to see the car. A lot still doesn't know what kind of car it is. 30 years old. It's not a turbo but wish it was. Probably saves me speeding tickets. These cars keep going up in price. Mine like I said is non turbo but still when I get it out of the garage someone well ask if I will sell. Will be in the Family for a long time hopefully. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dream come true for performance lovers! SeñorSw20 , 08/03/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car back in 2006 without knowing anything about it. I saw it, loved the design and ever since then I cannot get enough of it. The turbo engine is a monster, recently replaced the CT26 with blown seals at 173K. Everything else on the car has kept up. I only drive it in the summer because the heavy rear makes it hard to drive in the snow. Besides they are rare to find without rust in the NE. My borther owns a miata and handling is as good or better. I agree with the comment on the synchros., they are weak for that year but with Penzoil synchromesh fluid the transmission is a dream (recommended). Overall amazing reliable vehicle. Report Abuse