Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

YEE HA Old Bimmers , 07/28/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Driving this car while naked is the only way to improve the experience. Bought used from meticulous owner (96k miles). Drove back from TN to waves, smiles and honks with the top down of course; got about 33 mpg @ 75-80 mph. Came back with a framed picture, a lamp w/shade, a wheeled suitcase, beach bag and a pink flamingo. Who said there's no storage? (Just delete any passenger.) There's storage behind the seats and you can sneak a few small items in the spare tire well. This car sits lower than a Mini Cooper. A Honda Fit looks like an SUV when you pull alongside. Keep lights on when driving to improve visibility by others. Buy one and look for the winding roads! YEE HA! Report Abuse

Just buy it! Roger , 09/27/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful A blast to drive, even more fun to drive than the 87' MR2 that I drove for ten years straight. A fellow latest generation MR2 owner said "You don't get in this car, you put it on". That is just the beginning of having a incredible time every moment in one of the finer engineered products on the market today. If you're doing your research, ignore those who complain about not enough storage space, HELLO- this is a sports car. There are also those who cry about not enough power, 0-60 in under seven seconds, my 2002 has all of the power I need. Others need to spend more time learning how to use the great handling & the advantages of state-of-the-art engineering. Report Abuse

Just bought an MR2 a few months ago! BEST desicion i ever made dapersian , 04/22/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I needed a car that could handle the Utah winters but was fun to drive in the summer. I needed a car that would give me great gas with great reliability. Out of all the roadsters i researched, I found the MR2 Spyder to be the choice for me. The engine located right above the rear tires would allow better traction in the winters. The 1.8 L engine would allow great gas mileage. With the MR2 being build by Toyota, reliability was never a concern. I am a 5 '5 very stocky guy and i fit in it just fine! If you want a car that is designed for comfort, buy a luxury car. The MR2 was not built for comfort, it was built to rip up canyon roads while looking extraordinarily sexy!! Report Abuse

2002 MR2 Spyder =D Daniel Fano , 07/18/2015 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Hey viewers, I have owned this car for about 4 months now and I am extremely please with it. I am comparing this to my my00 Honda S2000. Both are great cars, MR2 lacks power, but makes up for it in the braking (super lightweight) and handling with the MR layout. Pros: very fuel efficient Handles very well Super lightweight Great autox and track car Relatively cheap for maintenance and Toyota reliability Cons: Cargo space, literally does not have any. (No trunk or frunk, as some say, and the cargo space behind the seats is a joke Could use a little more power. Maybe like 20-30 more hp and 10-20 more ft lb of torque. Awesome Car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse