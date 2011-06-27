  1. Home
2021 Toyota Mirai XLE Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Mirai
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Engine TypeElectric (fuel cell)
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG74
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)76/71 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG74
Fuel typeHydrogen
EPA Electricity Range402 mi.
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Base engine typeElectric (fuel cell)
Horsepower182 hp @ n/a rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Advanced Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Paintyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length195.8 in.
Curb weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxygen White
  • Heavy Metal
  • Black
  • Supersonic Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 150000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 35000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
