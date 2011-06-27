2021 Toyota Mirai Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Engine Type
|Electric (fuel cell)
|Electric (fuel cell)
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|74
|65
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|76/71 mpg
|67/64 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|74
|65
|Fuel type
|Hydrogen
|Hydrogen
|EPA Electricity Range
|402 mi.
|357 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Base engine type
|Electric (fuel cell)
|Electric (fuel cell)
|Turning circle
|38.5 ft.
|38.5 ft.
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Advanced Technology Package
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|no
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|no
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|no
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Cargo Tote
|yes
|yes
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|yes
|yes
|Instrument Panel White w/Copper
|no
|yes
|Instrument Panel White w/Chrome
|no
|yes
|Instrument Panel Black w/Copper
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|clock
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Rear head room
|36.7 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.1 in.
|33.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|no
|yes
|dual ventilation
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|Special Paint
|yes
|yes
|20" Super Chrome Alloy Wheels
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.6 cu.ft.
|9.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|195.8 in.
|195.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4255 lbs.
|4335 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.6 cu.ft.
|9.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Wheel base
|114.9 in.
|114.9 in.
|Width
|74.2 in.
|74.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|P235/55R19 tires
|yes
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|10 yr./ 150000 mi.
|10 yr./ 150000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 35000 mi.
|3 yr./ 35000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
