2021 Toyota Mirai Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Mirai
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Engine TypeElectric (fuel cell)Electric (fuel cell)
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Combined MPG7465
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)76/71 mpg67/64 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Combined MPG7465
Fuel typeHydrogenHydrogen
EPA Electricity Range402 mi.357 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Base engine typeElectric (fuel cell)Electric (fuel cell)
Turning circle38.5 ft.38.5 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Advanced Technology Packageyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
JBL premium brand speakersyesyes
14 total speakersyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
Dual zone front climate controlyesno
front door pocketsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
driver assisted parking assistnoyes
Three zone climate controlnoyes
front, side, and rear view cameranoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
hands-free entryyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Cargo Toteyesyes
Carpet Trunk Matyesyes
Instrument Panel White w/Coppernoyes
Instrument Panel White w/Chromenoyes
Instrument Panel Black w/Coppernoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
leatheretteyesyes
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
ventilated driver seatnoyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Rear head room36.7 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.
folding center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyes
dual ventilationnoyes
multi-level heatingnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyes
Special Paintyesyes
20" Super Chrome Alloy Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.9.6 cu.ft.
Length195.8 in.195.8 in.
Curb weight4255 lbs.4335 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.9.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.114.9 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Exterior Colors
  • Oxygen White
  • Heavy Metal
  • Black
  • Supersonic Red
  • Oxygen White
  • Heavy Metal
  • Black
  • Supersonic Red
  • Hydro Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • White Perforated, leatherette
  • Black Perforated, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
All season tiresyesyes
P235/55R19 tiresyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$66,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 150000 mi.10 yr./ 150000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 35000 mi.3 yr./ 35000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

