Used 2018 Toyota Mirai Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Engine TypeElectric (fuel cell)
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG67
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,365
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)67/67 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG67
Fuel typeHydrogen
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Base engine typeElectric (fuel cell)
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,365
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,365
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,365
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,365
compassyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,365
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Length192.5 in.
Curb weight4079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume98.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Celestial Black
  • Atmospheric Blue Metallic
  • Elemental Silver
  • Salsa Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Deep Ocean Blue, leatherette
  • Warm White, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,365
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,365
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 35000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles