Used 2017 Toyota Mirai Sedan Consumer Reviews

6 Months Ago 5 stars, now 2 SEAN , 08/12/2018 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We have loved almost everything about this car except getting to the hydrogen fuel stations. When we bought the car, we were told that one would be opening within 6 months a short distance from our home. A year and a half later, not only did that not happen, the two stations closest to us- 20 and 30 minutes away- are now consistently out of fuel. In the past 6 months we have had to be towed innumerable times as we didn’t have enough fuel to keep going back and forth to the stations to check if they have fuel. Toyota is fully aware they have a problem and they accommodate by offering to pay for Uber/Lyft and car rentals ($50/Day limit) but we have literally had to go a week without the car on more than one occasion. Not only is there not enough hydrogen to meet demand, there are no additional stations on the horizon. We live in Los Angeles (Burbank) so it’s not like we’re in the middle of nowhere. It has literally become unbearable. An hour to and from a station only to find they’re out of fuel. Then waiting days for fuel to arrive and then having to sit in a tow truck to be towed to a station once they finally get fuel. Simply put, the situation is so bad, we’re going to arbitration to get out of the lease. I wish we had never leased this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Southern CA/big thumbs up William H. , 12/12/2016 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful After looking to replace VW TDI that's part of emissions lawsuit with a car that's truly eco-friendly, I settled on the Mirai and leased one on Friday, 12/9/16. The current lease deal of $349/month + tax required just shy of $5,000 in total drive off which is entirely covered by the CA clean air rebate program which currently still has funds available for fiscal year 2016-2017. The $15,000 card that Toyota includes with the lease to cover hydrogen refueling should be about twice as much as I'll ultimately spend (note that insurance costs more for the Mirai than my VW so some of the monthly fuel savings is eaten up by that). I don't want to pay cost for electricity/charging an EV at work and being able to get ~300 mile range by fueling in 5-10 minutes was a lot more appealing to me than going BEV route, even if hydrogen fueling stations are fairly spare (although should get better in 2017). In terms of the actual driving experience it's a lot more fun to drive than a Prius or the new Prius Prime (which I had initially put down a $500 deposit). It accelerates quickly, has a really nice interior and the exterior look has also grown on me. I think we can all take concrete actions to help limit climate change and supporting the development of fuel cell vehicles and infrastructure is one way to do that. A few days in this has been a cool and easy to operate car that's been fun to drive! Definitely recommended!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car and Fun to Drive Rabiul Hasan , 11/27/2016 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I have been driving 2017 Model for a week. It looks great. It is fun to drive and good MPG between 50 to 70 miles per 1KG of hydrogen. On the downside, hydrogen stations are still limited and only available in California. Hydrogen is also expensive though Toyota offers free hydrogen for three years. So, the only option is lease. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mirai, what a surprise Dennis , 12/12/2016 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Have had the car for a week and am really surprised by the performance, the ride, and how quiet the interior is. Fueling was easy, but if Toyota wasn't paying for the fuel it would have been $58 for 3.5kg of hydrogen. There is virtually no storage space except a small glove compartment and the door slots for bottles. The center console has the wireless phone charger which is handy but eliminates storage for a few things. But that not withstanding it is an outstanding and solidly built car. Performance Report Abuse