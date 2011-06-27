  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Matrix
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Matrix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Toyota Matrix XRS Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Matrix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,920
See Matrix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,920
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,920
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,920
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,920
All Weather Guard Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,920
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,920
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,920
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,920
JBL AM/FM/6CDyes
AVN Navigationyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
Cigarette Lighteryes
AM/FM/6CD w/6 Speakersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,920
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,920
premium clothyes
Front head room40.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,920
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,920
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,920
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3140 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height61.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,920
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Sundance Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,920
P215/45R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,920
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,920
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Matrix Inventory

Related Used 2010 Toyota Matrix XRS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles