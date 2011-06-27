  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Matrix
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Matrix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Toyota Matrix Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Matrix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,100
See Matrix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,100
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Front head room40.5 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.5 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Sundance Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Blue Streak Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,100
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,100
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Matrix Inventory

Related Used 2009 Toyota Matrix Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles