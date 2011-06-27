  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Matrix
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Matrix
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Matrix
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,135
See Matrix Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,135
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,135
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,135
Torque115 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,135
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,135
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,135
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,135
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,135
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,135
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,135
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,135
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length171.3 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height61.6 in.
EPA interior volume96.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,135
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Radiant Red
  • Shadow Mica
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, cloth
  • Stone - Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,135
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,135
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,135
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Matrix Inventory

Related Used 2006 Toyota Matrix XR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles