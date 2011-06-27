  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota Matrix Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Matrix
4.7
Great Car

Greg, 07/05/2008
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This may be the best car I've ever owned. Very well designed from an ergonomic standpoint. I now have 147000 miles on it and haven't spent a nickel on it for maintenance beyond the obvious (oil changes, brakes, tires and the like). I check my gas mileage at every fill-up, that being my "thing," and get 30mpg if I have been throwing caution to the wind, and upwards to 33 mpg if I slow down; most of my driving is on the highway. It isn't the quietest car I have been in but it is comfortable. I do find I have to be quite careful to look backwards for a blind spot. However in this age of craving hybrids, this is a great car with the standard internal combustion engine.

Amazing Toyota product

Becerro, 10/26/2015
XR Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

It's a toyota,great car we have 230,000 miles and still putting mileson it,just oil changes and brake pads,that's. It.

a reliable, versatile and cost effective car

Mark Daniel, 02/06/2018
Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

I've now had my Toyota Matrix for 12+ years, after buying it brand new back in the summer of 2005, and it has ended up being one of the best cars I've had yet. It has been very reliable overall, with the usual periodic maintenance you might expect. I've been regular and consistent with changing the oil and fluids approx. every 5,000 miles and I'm sure that has helped. This car has also been very fuel efficient for both highway and city driving. I could often get 300+ miles on a full tank. My only complaint with this car is that it doesn't always have a lot of power or acceleration, but that's the obvious trade off for this type of car. You're not buying a car like this to win any street races. I think the best feature is the amount of cargo space. If you fold down the back seats and the front passenger seat, you can fit an incredible amount of stuff in here. This makes it an ideal car for long road trips or even on moving day. The Toyota Matrix is a solid, dependable, versatile and economical car that, if you take care of it, will serve you well for many years.

new owner

NLS, 08/16/2005
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Love how it handles, and how it looks! It is so much fun to drive you forget its a sensible car! And with seats folded down, it holds a lot!!

Sporty car for year-round fun

dennyvibes, 01/11/2011
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

I have had my Matrix for 6 years in March 2011. I bought it specifically for the all-wheel drive needed for New England winters. The Matrix never gets stuck in the snow, though the standard tires are slippery and you have to drive slowly to keep from skidding in turns, and make sure not to stop too suddenly. It's possible getting standard all-season tires instead of the sportier ones will remedy that. I LOVE driving my Matrix on beaches, sand dunes, and any off-roading I can get. It's so much fun! It holds its own with any 4X4 truck for any typical rugged fun. I just got into an accident in snow on an unplowed road, at a sharp curve, doing down a steep hill. My Matrix kept me safe and sound!

