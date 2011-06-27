  1. Home
Used 2004 Toyota Matrix Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Torque119 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower123 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,115
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,115
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,115
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,115
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Front track59.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight2943 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length171.3 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height60.6 in.
EPA interior volume96.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Super White
  • Solar Yellow
  • Radiant Red
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone Gray
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,115
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,115
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,115
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
