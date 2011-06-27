Toyota Luxurys for Sale

8 listings
  • $75,696Great Deal | $2,124 below market

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base

    9,085 miles
    908 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Sixt Car Sales, a subsidiary of Sixt Rent a Car, exists to extend the value chain for our customers and residents of South Florida by passing along the savings of going direct-to-consumer with our fleet vehicles. All while trying to make the car buying experience significantly better, guided by the same customer-first principles of our rental business, which has operated since 1912. We offer our meticulously maintained fleet of ‘first-class’ vehicles retired from our premium fleet along with customer trade-ins that pass our rigorous guidelines. Additionally, we accept trade-ins and offer financing through our partnerships with well-known, nationwide banks.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTMCY7AJ5L4086571
    Stock: 525
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2020

  • Stock photo © EVOX Images
    $77,996Good Deal | $1,463 below market

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base

    7,002 miles
    908 miles away
    Home delivery*

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTMCY7AJ8L4087228
    Stock: 515
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2020

  • $77,996Fair Deal

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base

    9,087 miles
    908 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTMCY7AJ8L4086628
    Stock: 522
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2020

  • $76,996

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base

    12,882 miles
    908 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    <b>Summary</b> Sixt Car Sales, a subsidiary of Sixt Rent a Car, exists to extend the value chain for our customers and residents of South Florida by passing along the savings of going direct-to-consumer with our fleet vehicles. All while trying to make the car buying experience significantly better, guided by the same customer-first principles of our rental business, which has operated since 1912. We offer our meticulously maintained fleet of ‘first-class’ vehicles retired from our premium fleet along with customer trade-ins that pass our rigorous guidelines. Additionally, we accept trade-ins and offer financing through our partnerships with well-known, nationwide banks. <b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. The Toyota Land Cruiser has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The rear parking assist technology on this Toyota Land Cruiser will put you at ease when reversing. The system alerts you as you get closer to an obstruction. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this Toyota Land Cruiser and drive with confidence. The vehicle is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this Toyota Land Cruiser. This Toyota Land Cruiser has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Load groceries and much more with ease into this vehicle thanks to the power liftgate. This 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser comes with third row seating for extra passengers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTMCY7AJXL4087327
    Stock: 428
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-04-2020

  • New Listing
    $79,998

    2019 Toyota Land Cruiser Base

    18,482 miles
    1,818 miles away
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah

    Located 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTMCY7AJ1K4083357
    Stock: 19222582
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $77,996Fair Deal

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base

    9,125 miles
    908 miles away
    Home delivery*

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTMCY7AJ3L4086388
    Stock: 500
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2020

  • $77,996Fair Deal

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base

    9,881 miles
    908 miles away
    Home delivery*

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    <b>Summary</b> Sixt Car Sales, a subsidiary of Sixt Rent a Car, exists to extend the value chain for our customers and residents of South Florida by passing along the savings of going direct-to-consumer with our fleet vehicles. All while trying to make the car buying experience significantly better, guided by the same customer-first principles of our rental business, which has operated since 1912. We offer our meticulously maintained fleet of ‘first-class’ vehicles retired from our premium fleet along with customer trade-ins that pass our rigorous guidelines. Additionally, we accept trade-ins and offer financing through our partnerships with well-known, nationwide banks. <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. The rear parking assist technology on this model will put you at ease when reversing. The system alerts you as you get closer to an obstruction. Protect this unit from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. A third row of seating gives you the flexibility to carry all the kids and the their friends too. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on the vehicle. This vehicle features a HomeLink System. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this vehicle and drive with confidence. This model is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This Toyota Land Cruiser is equipped with a heavy duty towing package.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTMCY7AJ9L4086721
    Stock: 555
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-06-2020

  • Stock photo © EVOX Images
    $78,996Fair Deal

    2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base

    7,893 miles
    908 miles away
    Home delivery*

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTMCY7AJ9L4087030
    Stock: 584
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.