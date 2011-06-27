Toyota Luxurys for Sale

Close

SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Located 908 miles away from Ashburn , VA

<b>Summary</b> Sixt Car Sales, a subsidiary of Sixt Rent a Car, exists to extend the value chain for our customers and residents of South Florida by passing along the savings of going direct-to-consumer with our fleet vehicles. All while trying to make the car buying experience significantly better, guided by the same customer-first principles of our rental business, which has operated since 1912. We offer our meticulously maintained fleet of ‘first-class’ vehicles retired from our premium fleet along with customer trade-ins that pass our rigorous guidelines. Additionally, we accept trade-ins and offer financing through our partnerships with well-known, nationwide banks. <b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. The Toyota Land Cruiser has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The rear parking assist technology on this Toyota Land Cruiser will put you at ease when reversing. The system alerts you as you get closer to an obstruction. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this Toyota Land Cruiser and drive with confidence. The vehicle is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this Toyota Land Cruiser. This Toyota Land Cruiser has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Load groceries and much more with ease into this vehicle thanks to the power liftgate. This 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser comes with third row seating for extra passengers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMCY7AJXL4087327

Stock: 428

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020