Toyota Luxurys for Sale

Vehicle Listing Details
- $75,696Great Deal | $2,124 below market
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base9,085 miles908 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sixt Car Sales, a subsidiary of Sixt Rent a Car, exists to extend the value chain for our customers and residents of South Florida by passing along the savings of going direct-to-consumer with our fleet vehicles. All while trying to make the car buying experience significantly better, guided by the same customer-first principles of our rental business, which has operated since 1912. We offer our meticulously maintained fleet of ‘first-class’ vehicles retired from our premium fleet along with customer trade-ins that pass our rigorous guidelines. Additionally, we accept trade-ins and offer financing through our partnerships with well-known, nationwide banks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ5L4086571
Stock: 525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$77,996Good Deal | $1,463 below market
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base7,002 miles908 miles awayHome delivery*
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ8L4087228
Stock: 515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $77,996Fair Deal
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base9,087 miles908 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ8L4086628
Stock: 522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $76,996
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base12,882 miles908 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA
<b>Equipment</b> See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. The Toyota Land Cruiser has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The rear parking assist technology on this Toyota Land Cruiser will put you at ease when reversing. The system alerts you as you get closer to an obstruction. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this Toyota Land Cruiser and drive with confidence. The vehicle is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on this Toyota Land Cruiser. This Toyota Land Cruiser has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Load groceries and much more with ease into this vehicle thanks to the power liftgate. This 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser comes with third row seating for extra passengers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJXL4087327
Stock: 428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- New Listing$79,998
2019 Toyota Land Cruiser Base18,482 miles1,818 miles awayHome delivery*
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
Located 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ1K4083357
Stock: 19222582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $77,996Fair Deal
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base9,125 miles908 miles awayHome delivery*
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ3L4086388
Stock: 500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $77,996Fair Deal
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base9,881 miles908 miles awayHome delivery*
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ9L4086721
Stock: 555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$78,996Fair Deal
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Base7,893 miles908 miles awayHome delivery*
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMCY7AJ9L4087030
Stock: 584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
