2020 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
STILL THE BEST BY FAR!!!!!
We just picked up our second LC, and I'd love to tell you why. Compared to the other vehicles my spouse and I have owned (MB, Infiniti, Audi, BMW, Porsche, and other Toyota's) the LC is still our favorite. The first one we bought was a 100 series, and it was amazing to drive. It was everything you'd expect from and LC. Smooth, easy to drive, spacious with unmatched reliability. When we finally sold it the vehicle had around 150,000 miles on it, and it felt like it was just breaking in. This new LC HE we just bought reminds us so much of why we loved the first one, as well as why we were very happy to buy the exact model of a car we owned in the past for the very first time. With the updated interior and exterior, the LC feels very much so more modernized while still being the SUV we feel in love with years ago. Don't get me wrong, as it's not as smooth or polished to drive as the MB. It's not nearly as fast as the BMW. It's clearly not as exciting to drive as the Porsche, but that's not the point of the LC. The LC gives you a VERY high-end driving experience that will remain the same enjoyable and dependable ride for 300,000+ miles. None of our others cars could ever come close to that except of course for the other LC. It's reliability is truly unmatched in the industry as the car is so over engineered (hence the $$$), and it was done so deliberately. The LC is not a perfect vehicle as the gas mileage alone will keep you working until your late 70's, but it's nice to know when you drive to the store your 20 year old plus SUV will get you there in understated and reliable style.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Same as it ever was
My 7th LC. Still have 2. Solid, capable, dependable, burly, go anywhere do anything, from the mountains, through a snow storm and then off to the opera.... it does everything well.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020