Used 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
Toughness, Reliability, and Quality engineering
This truck isn't fancy, it isn't going to have the latest tech, but it will out last any truck out on the rode in comfort. Purchased this new truck after 2 years of research on the SUV market. Looked at the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Range Rover, Mercedes GL, Infiniti QX, and others. Great tech in the Audi but all data on reliability and the data was was limited to 7 years. Great tech in the Volvo XC90 but when you think of a 4 cylinder with a turbo charger and supercharger it is still a 4 cylinder engine pushing out that power and the strain it puts on the components is high. Range Rover also beautiful and technologically advanced but I own a Jaguar already and don't need 2 high maintenance vehicles (don't get me wrong I like the smooth V8 but I keep my trucks a long time). I had a 1999 Isuzu Trooper and it finally gave out after 18 years. The Toyota Land Cruiser delivers smooth power quietly and the ride absorbs the bumps without jarring occupants, but keep in mind it is a truck. Cabin is well insulated and keeps out the noise. The fuel efficiency is less than desireable, recent 1200 mile road road trip I averaged 17.5 mpg (I-5 through northern CA). In the city if I adjust my driving style can get 13.5 MPG. Only maintenance I have had done is get the windshield replaced, on the road trip got a rock chip. I have $0 deductible (lucky I switched), OEM glass is $900 and install another $200-300. Then you have to get the sensors and cameras calibrated at the dealership which is another $130-180. I have had OEE (Original equipment equivalent) glass and always could see imperfections, also with the tech I wouldn't go with anything but OEM glass. Update 5/22/2018: This truck has been a joy for our camping and snow adventures! On one of our camping trips I was coming down a hill and got the rear bumper snagged on a tree stump. Popped the rear bumper cover off. I was able to get it snapped back into place but it left a crack on the bottom. It was a steep descent and I knew the stump was there but didn’t realize how soft the dirt was. Estimate to replace is about $1100. Also have upgraded the tires to BFG TAKO2 and increased the size to 32.5” and don’t have any rubbing. Noticed some rough shifting when coasting to a stop and then starting to accelerate the shift is jerky at times. Brought it to the dealership hoping for a fix but they said there wasn’t one. I referred to a TSB and they said they would try to apply it but had to do a drive with the tech. They applied it and it put it back into learning mode and it seemed smoother but once it learned seemed to revert back but to a similar behavior but not as severe. Future plans are to upgrade the suspension next to OME-BP51’s but the OEM ride is supple and handles good for a truck of this size. No rattles or annoying squeaks.
Tundra to Land Cruiser
If you're willing to commit the money and deal with mileage same as a Tundra, this is one fine ride for northern climates. Driving on winter condition roads is a dream . I've driven Toyota trucks since 1997. All have been very reliable, solid vehicles. The Land Cruiser is a cut above without question.
Know what you are buying.
Pros: Looks good, reliable, comfortable and durable. Rugged feel but a refined interior. Cons: Gas mileage is miserable, averaging around 12 MPG, that isn't unexpected. The worst part of the bad MPG is that they combined it with a small fuel tank. This equates to filling up every 3-4 days. If you are over 6' 1" you will have to do a squat to get in or you will bump your head. The controls are also set up for a right hand drive vehicle. For example, when you press the seek button to scroll through presets, going to the right takes you from preset 5 to 4 instead of to 6....smh! The moonroof has 2 switches the one closest to the driver tilts and the button further away is to open!!! My conclusion on the SUV is that it is truly a niche vehicle but it is nowhere near an every day truck.
2017 Land Cruiser
This is my 3rd Land Cruiser and have NEVER had any problems or repairs.
