Used 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
The un-EXPECTED
So, I was looking on the internet for several years and an opportunity landed on my desk with a large THUMP December 2015. We ended up traveling out of state on January 1st to pick up our 2115 pearl white and sandstone interior. MPG has averaged 22.5 @ 64 mph, so the economy was surprising. Quite, a "gliding" feeling as we went down the highway(s) on a 4,000 mile road trip this summer. Pulled into Las Vegas @118+ with temps above 125 in the parking garage. Idaho was great with lows in the 50s with a few 4x4 roads. Montana was long and beautiful and finally North Dakota with it's wheat fields. With the exception of a small vibration in the steering wheel, everything worked great. Climate controls are convenient, and more then adequate. We like the 2015 look vs. the new look. Visibility is very good, and luggage room is more then adequate. We were thinking of taking out the third row to provide a little more room yet no urgency. Engine and transmission are smooth with the 6 speed transmission. Headlights are good and the height/size of the vehicle gives a feeling of safety.
Not a sequoia (although sequoias are nice)
Clarification of a previous review is in order. The sequoia is built on the tundra frame and drive system. The land cruiser has a bespoke drivetrain and chassis made only for it.
Awesome Monster Machine
This Land Cruiser is durable and reliable. It is surprisingly nimble for a large vehicle. I have owned mine for 4 years now. No problems at all. Only been to the dealer for oil changes. Vehicle is as comfortable as any vehicle I have ever traveled in. Sound system is perfect. I have owned Mercedes, BMW, and GMC. This Toyota Land Cruiser is my favorite by far.
rich man's Sequoia
for $30k less you can buy a Sequoia,which is bigger & has the same platform. the Sequioa vs. Land Cruiser is kind of like the Kharman Ghia being the "poor man's Porsche" (back in the day).
Why The 90k Toyota is NOT Worth it
I purchased my 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser almost exactly four years ago and I cannot express how deeply I regret my decision. This car has a cult following and in fact, that is what drove me to buy it. However, the promise of everlasting reliability and iconic looks is far overshadowed by the startling lack of equipment for a 90 thousand dollar car (Roughly 97k in 2019 money). For starters here is a list of things that this car does not have that a 2019 RAV4 does: LED headlights, automatic high beams, blind-spot assist, lane-keeping assist, radar cruise control that works under 20 MPH, a power liftgate(!!), 360 camera, soft-touch materials on the lower dash/doors, and park assist. All of these features should but aren't in a vehicle that retailed for 90 thousand dollars. This is besides the lackluster customer service from my local dealer (that is an hour away). For starter, the dealer repeatedly tried to charge me for a Ford Focus I did not buy from them until I had to threaten with a lawsuit. This has NEVER happened with any car I have ever owned and is unacceptable and illegal. The dealer also neglected to change my brakes pads for the 30,000-mile service, even though they were so worn I had to call a tow truck less than a week later because my brakes were metal on metal. The service department does not have a standard checklist and did not replace dangerously worn-out brakes. The dealer also does not provide a loaner. For a ninety thousand dollar vehicle. I could get a loaner for a 30K Mercedes A-Class. Being forced to wait an hour from town in the dealer waiting room for the service to not be completed correctly is unacceptable in any vehicle let alone a 90 thousand dollar one. Also, the A/C has a 2-3 minute delay before coming on and the dealer couldn't tell me why. This is a problem because I live in Texas and 2-3 minutes is enough to harm a small child or dog. So to summarize, this vehicle has lackluster standard equipment, had out of date infotainment even in 2015, gets 12-13 MPG, gets service done incorrectly, gets no loaner vehicle, and costs ninety thousand dollars. Do not let this car's charming looks and off-road prowess fool you. This is a terrible car and should not be purchased by anyone looking for a good way to spend their money. I can't wait to replace this for a 2020 GLS.
