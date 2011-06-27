Used 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

LoveMyNewLandcruiser jeaninek , 07/19/2013 43 of 44 people found this review helpful This SUV is such a great combination of having a truck and luxury at the same time. The fact that you don't see too many of them on the road is nice too. It really stands out. It's so comfortable and FUN to drive. Plus, it has all the amenities you want for making long trips or off road trips a pleasure. It handles exceptional for a heavy vehicle, very tight and responsive. I purchased my Land Cruiser at Huntington Toyota in Huntington Long Island, and they were absolutely wonderful to deal with. Report Abuse

Great Family Vehicle that can go anywhere!! finnfeather , 06/24/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research and test drove every full size SUV, before purchasing a 2014 Land Cruiser. I began the search leaning towards a full size range rover, I also looked at the Mercedes GL which is a great SUV. In fact I traded in my 2011 GL 450 for the land cruiser. If I didn't have young children who like to climb all over the seats in wet bathing suits and muddy shoes I might have been more inclined to drop $110k on the range rover, but I am a traditionalist I really like the old school look, durability and reliability of the land cruiser. While the range rover has some impressive features I just didn't like the new look and found myself looking at used 2012 rovers.

Love love love this truck. Best vehicle ever. Zachary Carr , 04/05/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Didn't buy it new, so I can't comment on it's value vs new retail cost which is high, but I think this is a great all around truck. Great family hauler. Great to get out into the woods with. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value