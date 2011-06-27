Used 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
Top Notch Off Road
2010 Land Cruiser is my second one after trading in 2008 Land Cruiser. It uses Denco gas pedal unlike other Toyotas that were recalled due to their defective CTS gas pedals. Handling the vehicle off the road is exceptional. If allowed by your local dealer, I urge you to test drive it off the road for a true experience.
Land Crusier is the One
Just bought my second Toyota and I can not be any happier. This car has it all. If you are looking for luxury SUV don't even look at anything else. Toyota Land Cruiser is steps ahead of the others on the market.
everything you didn't know you needed
UPDATE: Still own it and love it more everyday - We are in ocean city New Jersey with another family and last night the 10 of us drove around in the land cruiser with severe flooding, it plowed through everything. There were cars stuck and flooded vehicles that couldn't go anywhere, due to the water, but we had A-blast. Like I said below, we don't always need it, but it sure is fun to have. Look all around the world to see what people drive when they actually NEED to get somewhere, instead of just showing off; you'll find in places like the Middle East, Australia and Africa and in the Antarctic, Land Cruisers are the vehicle of choice because they're the total package in reliability, capability and comfort. In the U.S., Land Cruisers are generally not used to their capacity, but if/when it's needed, it's nice to know it's there: from snow, to hauling, to off road, it's the total package. It's hard to overload this thing with my four kids our luggage, the dogs, stuff on the roof and a boat in tow ... This is my fourth Land Cruiser: I've owned the fj80, the fj100 and now and FJ40 and this FJ200 - 2010 model year. If you're looking at an Escalade or some other shiny American product, look at the reliability and resale first ... sure you can drive around town and drop your kids off at soccer, but with the FJ200 you'll trade some luxury for substance. It's got almost 400 HP, 8,000 lb. towing capacity. You won't always need it, but just in case... as long as you're spending the money. The only problem I have with this truck is that the luxury features you would expect to find for that kind of money just aren't there, no cooled seats, no automatic doors, no automatic headlights - at least in my model year. And the styling is regrettable, unfortunately, but I put up with it on this one because of what's under the hood and how they're designed, it's well worth it.
What an awesome vehicle!
I couldn't believe my eyes when I walked into American Toyota in Albuquerque and saw a 2010 Land cruiser. I knew right then that I had to have it! It is the most comfortable and quiet drive Ive ever experienced! The over sized navigation screen, the electric beverage cooler in the center console, smart key, a huge moon roof! Too much to list! Absolutely a fantastic vehicle!
