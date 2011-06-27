Used 2004 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

Best, not an SUV evilclown1962 , 12/19/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful If you purchase the Land Cruiser for its intended use it cannot be beat. For low maintenance and off road, on road ability it cannot be beat in the long run. It is not intended to be a grocery getter. All are built in Japan and intended to last 300k miles. They are shipped all over the world for tough off road conditions. Enjoy your Cruisers. I have owned 5 throughout the years. Do your research and you will not be disappointed. Look at the vehicles diplomats are escorted in dangerous situations around the world and you will notice a large majority are the Cruisers. Report Abuse

The best SUV on the market vacommish , 10/04/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This was my dream car. In purchasing it this past spring, it has proven to be everything I'd hoped for. Fun to drive, reliable, and much cheaper to maintain than it's Lexus cousin, this timeless SUV is impressive at every turn.

Old Reliable FREDRIC PALMIERI , 09/27/2007 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Look anyone who owned or currently owns Landcruisers should be fairly well-versed with them. Everyone knows of their reliability & craftsmanship, areas where they are 2nd to none. No doubt they are huge and ponderous to drive and like any other large SUV are big boxes in the wind that return poor gas mileage. However, for pure reliability and comfort, toyota comes thru. This is a pricey vehicle, no doubt, and you would expect memory seats and a more appointed interior, but a true toyota buyer does his homework thoroughly up front and knows their strength is in the fact that you will own this vehicle for years to come and when you move on, most likely your loyalty will remain with toyota

MONSTER monster_tank_elephan , 08/23/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I will tell you haw it is: Suspension not that smooth, some reviews are telling riding like on air, NOT All wheel drive, all the time, eats more gas and that why most are complaining about GAS, but all wheel drive makes this car stable on the turns. Only 230hp, need more? get supercharger from Toyota TRD will give ya +30% hp. Price $55K not worth it get a use one for 30K same thing just same a lot on $$. Stereo system is not that wof- wof put a custom one. And the one that I have, makes wind noise from the from a front window. I thing if you looking for comfort, style, reliability, fun to drive this is the car ya.