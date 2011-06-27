Used 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
The King of Sport Utilities
Forget about the hype from other manufacturers who claim to be the best, the original, 'professional grade', etc. The Toyota Landcruiser is the best built, most durable, full- size sport utility vehicle on the planet. It is sold on every continent because it can handle anything you throw at it. How does your unibody Cayenne/ML/X5 hold up to the rigors of Afghanistan? Thought so. The LC is great off road, rides very well on road, and the 320 ft. lbs. of torque is plenty. (Don't buy into the horsepower hype, people -- it's torque that you want.) If you want a sports car, buy a 911 or a Corvette, not a SUV wannabe. Buy the Landcruiser, and with the money you save, get a used Boxster!
Land Tank
Waited 10 years to buy this. This SUV is simply amazing. Go anywhere performance and enough class to hit the clubs in Scottsdale. I've driven in 3 ft of snow, deep mud, rock fields and through streams... never, ever been worried about getting stuck. It is still as rattle and squeak free as the first day I drove it home. I plan to hang on to it for many years to come.
I have driven all the others. None match
Want a luxury sedan? Buy a Benz, a BMW, or a Bentley. Want a sports car? Buy a Ferrari or a Porsche. Want a watch? Buy an automatic mechanical like an IWC or Rolex. Want automobile superior differential mechanics, high torque that drives like a juggernaut, comfort and class with the utility of an eight-seater? Buy a Land Cruiser.
Always wanted one
I traded every 12 to 18 months trying to be happy with something less than a Land Cruiser. Finally I bought one new, a big chunk of cash for us. But we love the truck. Had it 5 years now and look to trade, but can't give it up. I fell so secure when I put my family in her. I have blizzacks for the 18 wheels and have drive through blizzards, never spinning a wheel. We love our gray Cruiser.
THE BEST SUV EVER MADE
Hi all, just wanted to voice my opinion. I just purchased a 2002 Landcruiser, this after owning a 2001 Landrover...enough said! Prior to my owning a Landrover I had a Landcruiser for several years. I can honestly say, a Landrover DOES live up to its reputation of being an un-reliable car that falls apart! Also they depreciate like CRAZYYY!!! I appreciate having my LC every day, as I know it will NEVER fail me, sure it does not have that fancy Rover symbol, but that is not nessary as the LC is a legend.
