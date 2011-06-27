Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

Favorite of all time Ron , 11/04/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Best car ever owned. At 62 have owned numerous cars since 1969. This car had 14000 miles when I bought it but it has never failed me in any way. Also, Toyota has gone beyond the warranty period to repaint one minor some rust area. All I have done is change the oil, perform the maintenances and buy one set of tires. You will not be disappointed. Report Abuse

A Very Resectable SUV Austin Ervin , 10/08/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've driven every SUVs you can name... and the Land Cruiser and its brother, the LX470, are by far the best overall. Though the LX470 cost thousands more than the Land Cruiser, it still out-sells the Toyota. My last car was a Land Rover Discovery and it was a swell looking car and all, but, it broke down on me and so I went out and purchased a Land Cruiser, and I have absolutely no regrets. Purchase one and find out for yourself if you don't believe me.

Land Cruiser - Second to None Winfield , 03/15/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my seven Toyota I've owned in 17 years and second Land Cruiser. My first was a 1987 and still regret selling it. Cost is high, but in terms of what you get in return - well worth the investment. Great to be driving a LC again.

1 awesome SUV - the Original SUV mnalla , 06/17/2002 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Ok I just bought a '02 LC this weekend and yes I am new to the LC but I have been researching it for some time and must admit this is the best damn SUV out there. It is not only the most comfortable and luxurious (barring the LX470) but it is the most proven and reliable SUV for off-roading on the planet! After having driven a Volvo wagon and a Passat I must admit the LC is so easy to drive and it drives like a big car. Visibility is awesome, the handling is good and the comfort features are incredible. My wife and son love it now if I can just convince my wife that she needs to drive to the Volvo instead!!!