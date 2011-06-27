Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
Favorite of all time
Best car ever owned. At 62 have owned numerous cars since 1969. This car had 14000 miles when I bought it but it has never failed me in any way. Also, Toyota has gone beyond the warranty period to repaint one minor some rust area. All I have done is change the oil, perform the maintenances and buy one set of tires. You will not be disappointed.
A Very Resectable SUV
I've driven every SUVs you can name... and the Land Cruiser and its brother, the LX470, are by far the best overall. Though the LX470 cost thousands more than the Land Cruiser, it still out-sells the Toyota. My last car was a Land Rover Discovery and it was a swell looking car and all, but, it broke down on me and so I went out and purchased a Land Cruiser, and I have absolutely no regrets. Purchase one and find out for yourself if you don't believe me.
Land Cruiser - Second to None
This is my seven Toyota I've owned in 17 years and second Land Cruiser. My first was a 1987 and still regret selling it. Cost is high, but in terms of what you get in return - well worth the investment. Great to be driving a LC again.
1 awesome SUV - the Original SUV
Ok I just bought a '02 LC this weekend and yes I am new to the LC but I have been researching it for some time and must admit this is the best damn SUV out there. It is not only the most comfortable and luxurious (barring the LX470) but it is the most proven and reliable SUV for off-roading on the planet! After having driven a Volvo wagon and a Passat I must admit the LC is so easy to drive and it drives like a big car. Visibility is awesome, the handling is good and the comfort features are incredible. My wife and son love it now if I can just convince my wife that she needs to drive to the Volvo instead!!!
Love my 93- 170,000mi and won't quit!
This Land Cruiser will not quit! I bought it new in 93 and it has not had any work done except its regular service , brake jobs, etc, and some repairs when I ran in through a wall into my house. It has 170,000 miles on it and I would like a new one if this one ever gives o
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related Used 2002 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019