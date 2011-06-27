  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Land Cruiser
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Land Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,195
See Land Cruiser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,195
full time 4WDyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.4 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Gold Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,195
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,195
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Burlwood Dashyes
Carpet/Cargo Mat Setyes
Cargo Netyes
Navigation Systemyes
3rd Row Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,195
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Towing Receiver Hitchyes
Black Pearl Emblemsyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Rear Wind Deflectoryes
Hood Protectoryes
Roof Rackyes
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryes
Color-Keyed Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5115 lbs.
Gross weight6860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place59.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1745 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height73.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Exterior Colors
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Imperial Jade
  • Champagne Pearl
  • Black
  • Thunder Cloud
  • Riverrock Green
  • Natural White
  • Atlantis Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P275/70R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Land Cruiser Inventory

Related Used 2001 Toyota Land Cruiser Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles